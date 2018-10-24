Half term drums up African rhythms

Harrogate International Festival is inviting children on a musical adventure this half term with free Global Villages workshops.

Designed for 8-13-year-olds, the scheme explores music from around the world, using the instruments, music and languages of different cultures, with the chance for children to create their own music.

Workshops will take place in Beckwithshaw, Ripon, Pateley Bridge and Harrogate, led by Moussa Dembele and Alai Sanfo. No prior musical experience is required.

Charlotte Woods, Music and Education Manager at Harrogate International Festivals, said: “The aim of our free workshops is to bring culture from around the globe to children who may not otherwise experience such diversity.

“As many parents want to get children away from their gadgets and screens, this is a fun opportunity to experience some real world craft and culture, with a hands-on experience.

“Music is a powerful way to express cultural identity, and the workshops aim to make young minds curious and excited about the world beyond.”

Moussa Dembele plays many African instruments as a music teacher. Born and raised in Burkina Faso in West Africa, Moussa comes from a family of musicians and craftsmen.

Also from Burkina Faso, Alai Sanfo is a talented Djembe player and is passionate about promoting the rich cultural and musical traditions of West Africa.

Global Villages is part of HIF+ outreach and education programme.

To book a free place, go to harrogateinternationalfestivals.com.

Workshop will be held on: Monday October 29, Beckwithshaw Village Hall, 10am-3pm; Tuesday 30 October, Ripon Community House, 10am-3pm; Wednesday October 31, Bishopside & Bewerley Memorial Hall, Pateley Bridge, 10am-3pm; Thursday November 1, Bilton Community Centre, 10am-3pm.