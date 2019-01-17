Half price meals at Banyan and The Pit

Who doesn’t love a bargain? Download new app iGoLocal, and you could be saving big.

A smart app which guides users to a range of local discounts and special deals has been unveiled in Harrogate.

The new iGoLocal app is free and is designed to give shoppers fast and easy access to the best deals and latest special offers at a huge range of local businesses – from takeaways to health clubs.

And because the app features deals and services provided by Harrogate-based businesses, users will be able to support local retailers and jobs as they shop.

The new app enables users to flick through the many discounts and deals currently on offer from Harrogate retailers and services, giving them ‘touch of a button’ access to saving money in one simple to use app.

Now available to download, the iGoLocal currently guides users to deals such as an incredible 50 per cent off food* at two of Harrogate’s most popular venues.

Banyan in John Street, and The Pit at The Ginnel, are both offering discount deals for diners until the end of January.

As well as food and drink deals at restaurants and takeaways, the app will also flag up special offers at dozens of other outlets. So users could pick up bargains in health and fitness, hair and beauty, at independent shops and with local home improvement services.

Many of the offers will be exclusive to iGoLocal users.

“Users just download the app from Google or Apple iTunes, register using their postcode and then when they open the app they’ll see what local deals are available.

“They’ll also be able to browse through local services to find the one they need, and there’ll be the chance to pick up an online bargain.

“The app covers a multitude of different shops and services, so they can just scroll through to see what catches their eye, or search for something they want.”

Weekly notifications will keep users right up to date with the latest offers, while there are plans to extend the app so users will be able to instantly pick up local deals when they visit different destinations.

The number of offers available through the app is expected to keep growing as more businesses see the benefits of bringing their discounts and special deals straight to users through the innovative app.

The free iGoLocal app is available to download now from Google Play and IOS App Store.

If you are a local business who wants to promote an offer or service. iGoLocal will offer you your first month for FREE. Message iGoLocal on Facebook to enquire

*Terms and conditions apply.