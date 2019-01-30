Hairdresser joins capital styling team

Award-winning Harrogate hairdresser Joseph Ferraro is a regular at London Fashion Week, styling models’ hair for the catwalk at some of the most sought-after designers runway shows.

But the Aussie-born stylist and fellow hairdresser Jenny Addyman, who works at his Harrogate-based Joseph Ferraro Hair salons, jetted off to Italy to join an exclusive team of expert stylists working at Milan Fashion Week.

The pair worked alongside British Heritage brand DAKS, helping dress and style a team of 60 models’ hair who were on the runway.

Their call-up to Milan, to work at the highly-prestigious men’s fashion week, came through Joseph’s collaboration with R + Co, a brand of vegetarian, cruelty-free, gluten-free and colour-safe products he stocks at his two Harrogate hairdressing salons.

Using R + Co products, and under the guidance of the haircare company’s Jan Przemyk, Joseph, Jenny and a team of 10 hairdressers from across the UK and beyond spent a morning prepping models before the 3pm catwalk show at a venue close to Milan’s famous Duomo.

“This was a wonderful experience for us both,” said Joseph.

“I’ve been to London Fashion Week and worked on runway shows a number of times, and so have several of the team from my two Harrogate salons, but for Jenny, this was her first experience of working backstage in such a high-pressured environment.

“Milan is recognised as the fashion capital of the world – we were working with British Heritage brand DAKS, while other brands taking to the catwalk in Milan included Versace, Gucci, Armani and Dolce and Gabanna. We could really feel that we were among greatness.”

Joseph added: “It brings a real buzz to the salon – both to my team of 20 staff but to all our clients as well. To be associated with a fashion event as high-profile as Milan Fashion Week is a real coup for both our Harrogate salons.”

Last year, Joseph was called up to work on ITV’s hit show The X Factor, styling hair for many of the contestants, as well as meeting Robbie Williams. He’s also worked with TV star Gok Wan, and he and his team have a string of leading hair awards to their names.