Hairdresser in UK crowning colour glory

Talented hair stylist Kasha Havis from Wetherby-based Blu Hairdressing & Beauty Salon has been announced as a Color Zoom UK gold winner at an international competition designed to push creativity.

At a glittering UK final in London last Sunday, Kasha was crowned winner in the new talent category for her amazing entry and will now go on an all-expenses paid trip with her model to the international live finale in Toronto.

Kasha said: “I am absolutely delighted that my entry won for the UK. It is a great achievement, and something I am very proud of.

“I can’t wait to go and represent the UK in Toronto in September, and the amazing opportunities that winning would give me.”

Salon owner Michelle Oliver said: “We are all so proud of Kasha who has been with us since she was 16 years old.

“The award shows just how hard work and determination really do pay off. Kasha is an inspiration to other girls and apprentices in this profession.”

Three global Color Zoom winners from the world contest will join a creative team.