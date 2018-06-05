Hairdresser cutting its way to aid ill man

A Wetherby hairdressers has launched a national social media campaign and competition to help a close family friend.

Bob Paxton-Yeo, 56, suffers from Myeloma Cancer and close friend Westrow Wetherby franchisee, Sally Plain is hoping to raise enough funds to make Bob’s home life more comfortable by boosting the £3,000 already raised.

The competition, which was launched on Westrow’s Facebook page, invited donors to donate to Bob’s fund through Just Giving.

Those who gave £10 or more, and who then shared and liked the Facebook page were entered into a prize draw on Monday.

The winning donors won prizes ranging from a year’s hair colour and cut appointments at Westrow Wetherby, alongside professional styling tools and pamper products from luxury haircare brands.

Sally said: “We have already reached our target on Just Giving to raise enough money to buy a special chair, which will hopefully make Bob more comfortable at home, but we would also like to build a downstairs shower for Bob at home.

“At the moment he has to go up two flights of stairs to use the bathroom, which leaves him crying with pain.”

She added: “At Westrow Wetherby we are always conscious of ways we can invest in others, and so we didn’t hesitate to launch a campaign to raise both awareness and funds to help Bob.

“We hope we are able to add to the amazing work that has already been done, and in doing so, hopefully give him a little respite and comfort.”

Donations to Bob’s fund are still be accepted at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/westrowjustgivingforbob.