Group digs deep to support Forest School

A local cause has received a welcome boost from the Harrogate and District Allotment Federation (HDAF).

The Forest School in Knaresborough was presented with a £500 cheque – and Henshaws Society for Blind People is the chosen charity of the HDAF for 2019.

Each year the HDAF chooses a local charitable body to support and it is usually something with a horticultural connection.

The HDAF recently held its’ annual general meeting at the Oatlands Mount Social Club. The annual accounts were approved, the officers of the Federation were re-elected and a giant cheque for £500 was presented on behalf of the HDAF by its Chair, Alan Connell, to Patrick Organ and Barbara Watson from The Forest School.

Mr Organ explained to the meeting that the school had already invested the money in the purchase of a special picnic table made entirely out of recycled plastic water bottles.

The Forest School has an allotment plot at Jubilee Allotments, as well as at the school itself.

The AGM then heard from Kate Simpson, the community and events fundraiser for Henshaws Society for Blind People.

Kate explained what goes on at Henshaws’ Knaresborough Craft Centre, in particular on the horticultural front.

This year they are hoping to complete the development of their “Noah’s Ark” in the leafy glade behind the craft centre.

This will take the form of a real boat painted and filled with plants and animal figures, all made at the centre.

A HDAF spokesman said: “The HDAF will be working towards making a substantial donation towards that project after this year’s Allotment Show.”