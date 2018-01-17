Grade II building’s great escape makeover

A Grade II listed Georgian gatehouse sitting under the A1 at Boston Spa has been turned into an escape game craze.

South Lodge has been transformed by Kanyu Escape which brought in film set designers to create the fictional world of a 19th century explorer.

“Thanks to the involvement of professionals who have helped create sets for both film and TV including Star Wars, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Lara Croft and Victoria, we believe we have developed some of the most immersive rooms in the country,” said Kanyu Ltd director, Bob Schofield.

“Many of the puzzles are also unique, created with the help of AV and animatronics specialists.

“Whilst escape rooms are an increasingly popular leisure activity for families and groups of friends or colleagues, we will also be using the facility to put corporate teams through their paces to help businesses understand how they can develop and improve their teams,” added Mr Schofield.