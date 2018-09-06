Good luck Izzy and Lucy! - Harrogate residents ready to take on Great North Run

Everybody who takes on a fundraising challenge has their own special reasons for doing so, and Harrogate residents Izzy Wood and Lucy Vincent are no exception - their fundraising efforts for the Great North Run have been nothing short of inspirational.

Running in memory of her amazing dad Chris, former Harrogate Grammar School student and deputy head girl Izzy, is determined to raise as much money as possible for Saint Michael’s Hospice.

Lucy taught Izzy and is the school’s deputy director of the sixth form. She can’t wait to cheer Izzy on and proudly run alongside her. Between them, Izzy and Lucy have already raised a staggering £3,000 through their JustGiving pages alone.

Lucy said: “I’m unbelievably proud of Izzy. Her strength, courage and determination are a real testament to both her parents.

“She achieved three A*s in her A-Levels, and is going to Cambridge to study engineering in September. It was while Izzy was studying for her A-Levels that her dad was diagnosed with cancer, and he very sadly died at the end of last year. He received wonderful care at Harrogate hospital and then at Saint Michael’s Hospice.

“To do so incredibly well in her A Levels and also set herself the difficult challenge of the Great North Run shows her true colours. She is an inspiration to us all at Harrogate Grammar School.”

Izzy’s dad did the Great North Run several times, and Izzy is passionate about following in his footsteps. Chris completed many marathons and half marathons, and all of his runs raised brilliant amounts of money for charity.

Izzy said: “I want to continue my dad’s legacy and make him proud. Saint Michael’s Hospice supported my dad as he dealt with terminal cancer. The lovely staff gave both him and us invaluable support, and made us laugh even on the darkest days.”

The Great North Run is a huge undertaking for anyone, but Izzy and Lucy are totally committed to seeing it through.

Lucy said: “My role that day is to make sure Izzy isn’t doing this on her own. She has her own personal cheerleader so I have to keep going! We have raised a lot of money for Saint Michael's Hospice, so we want to make all our sponsors proud.”

To sponsor Izzy and Lucy, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/izzy-wood1 or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lucy-vincent10