Golden moment for Brid manager

As Slimming World enters its 50th year Amy Reeves, who manages Slimming World groups in Bridlington, is celebrating half a century of success for the organisation by meeting TV personality and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Rylan, who shot to fame after appearing on hit show The X-Factor, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chairman Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Margaret opened her first Slimming World group in 1969 and over the last 50 years the business has grown to become a leading group-based weight-management organisation, today supporting nearly one million slimmers.

Amy was delighted to get a chance to meet Rylan and said meeting the TV host was a wonderful way to round off a great year for the Bridlington Slimming World groups, as well as a brilliant way to lead into 2019 — Slimming World’s Golden Year.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the members of the Bridlington groups,” said Amy.

“Not only have they lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018 – with many of them hitting their target weights – they’ve also improved their health, boosted their confidence and are heading into 2019 with new healthy habits that will help them stay slim for life.

“Watching people change before my eyes and start being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me.

“Every week I feel privileged to play even a small part in supporting Consultants to help people towards these achievements and to celebrate with them, so I felt especially honoured to represent Bridlington at the Slimming World Awards. Rylan was blown away by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

Rylan, who is now a presenter having appeared on This Morning and Channel 5’s Big Brother’s Little Brother, said he was thrilled to meet Amy at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He said: “I met so many people who had lost incredible amounts of weight and made a huge difference to their lives.

“While the stories I heard were obviously very personal, the one thing they all had in common was how much support they received from their ‘Slimming World family’ and how so many of them were achieving their dreams.”