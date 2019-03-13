Going batty for conservation group

A housebuilder has donated £500 to the Pinewoods Conservation Group.

Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire’s donation was used to purchase 20 new bat boxes for the site – artificial roosts designed to encourage bats into areas where there are few roosting sites.

The group’s aim is to promote the maintenance and conservation of the environment known as the Pinewoods.

Neil Hind, chairperson at Pinewoods Conservation Group, said: “We’re very grateful to Taylor Wimpey for the generous donation to our organisation.

“Bats are an important part of the natural eco-system, with their habitats in decline, these bat boxes really are invaluable. They will provide bats with a safe place to roost, raise their pups and sleep during the day.”

Steven Ball, at Taylor Wimpey, said: “The Pinewoods Conservation Group is a great local charity doing important conservation work, we were more than happy to fund the installation of the bat boxes.”