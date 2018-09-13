Go back in time via guided tours

Below are some of the excellent events taking place this week as part of the national Heritage Open Days scheme.

HARROGATE CLUB

Dave Bradbrook looks over Harrogate from Harlow Tower.

36 Victoria Avenue, Harrogate. Saturday, September 15 11am and 2pm.

Founded in 1857 and at this address since 1886 this double bow-fronted building is one of Harrogate’s gems. Guided tours only, led by local historian Malcolm Neesam.

Booking essential. Call Mrs McMurdo on 01423 502344.

OLD MAGNESIA

WELL PUMP ROOM

Valley Gardens, Harrogate. Saturday and Sunday, September 15-16 10am-4pm.

Built in 1887, this amazing pump room has had a varied history. Come and explore the building and displays and learn more about this special well. Booking not required.

HARROGATE THEATRE

Oxford Street, Harrogate. Friday, September 14 10am-2pm.

Regular tours lasting 45 minutes including access backstage. Beware of the theatre ghost, Alice!

ROYAL PUMP

ROOM MUSEUM

Crown Place, Harrogate. Saturday, September 15 10.30am-5pm, Sunday, September 16 2-5pm.

Visit the Royal Pump Room Museum to discover Harrogate’s fascinating spa history. Booking not required.

TURKISH BATHS

Parliament Street, Harrogate. Today (Thursday, September 13) 6-8.30pm.

An opportunity for visitors to see the hidden beauty of Britain’s most complete and restored Victorian Turkish Baths. Tours: Sunday 3.15pm and 4.15pm. Thursday 6.15pm and 7.15pm.

Booking required for tours – call 01423 556746.

ST PETER’S CHURCH

Cambridge Road, Harrogate. Thursday-Saturday, September 13-15 10am-4pm.

Self guided tours available. Booking not required.

WEST PARK UNITED

REFORMED CHURCH

Victoria Avenue, Harrogate. Thursday-Saturday, September 13-15 10.30am-noon. Home made refreshments available each day.

Visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk to see more events in the Harrogate area.