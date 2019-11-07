Glorious! work wins Extreme award for Harrogate firm

Bethany Webb, senior social media executive, and Donna Herron, head of social media, pick up the award for Best Strategic Use of Social Media fro Harrogate agency Extreme Creations from awards host and BBC Sport broadcaster Kris Temple and Monica Watson, social media manager for sponsor Barclays, at the 2019 UK Social Media Communications Awards.

Extreme’s digital transformation of soup brand Glorious! was up against heavyweight competitors including Virgin, Hillarys Blinds and SSE.

The company’s campaign was acknowledged as having repositioned the Glorious! brand in a crowded retail landscape.

Donna Herron, head of social media Extreme, which employs 37 people, said: “It’s been an incredible year with this account and it’s only the beginning – we can’t wait to do more for 2020, especially using our new bespoke motion studio!”