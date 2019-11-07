Glorious! work wins Extreme award for Harrogate firm
A Harrogate-based agency has beaten stiff national competition at the 2019 UK Social Media Communications Awards to bring home the award for Best Strategic Use of Social Media.
Extreme’s digital transformation of soup brand Glorious! was up against heavyweight competitors including Virgin, Hillarys Blinds and SSE.
The company’s campaign was acknowledged as having repositioned the Glorious! brand in a crowded retail landscape.
Donna Herron, head of social media Extreme, which employs 37 people, said: “It’s been an incredible year with this account and it’s only the beginning – we can’t wait to do more for 2020, especially using our new bespoke motion studio!”
David Wilkinson, commercial director for TSC, the company behind Glorious!, said: “The team at Extreme have changed the perception of the Glorious brand, which has really helped our trade relationships and grow our customer base.”