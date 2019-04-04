Glamour & success: Harrogate duo turn dreams into awards

Talking about living the dream, two young Harrogate entrepreneurs have also been filming it and promoting it in the heat and glamour of Australia.

As a result of their social media campaign to encourage students to visit Western Australia, the two founders of a Harrogate-based creative agency have won a prestigious national award in London.

Come to Western Australia - Harrogate entrepreneur Alex Boulton filming from a helicopter for the award-winning campaign.



The project, which saw Dream Beach partner with MTV UK, STA, the student travel organisation and the Western Australia tourist board, won Gold in the Content Marketing category at the Travel Industry marketing awards in London.



It marked a high point in the two-year story of Dream Beach, which was founded by North Yorkshire neighbours, Josh Stockdale, aged 22 and Alex Boulton, 24, who first met as schoolboy members of the successful pop band Purple Mafia.



The award-winning campaign filmed and fronted by the go-ahead creative duo was aimed at encouraging UK students to Visit Western Australia on a working visa.

It saw Josh and Alex undertaking a variety of part time jobs, from chocolate making to helping out at wildlife centres and then taking part in a range of adventure activities, from sky diving to swimming with dolphins, to showcase the fun opportunities on offer.



Josh said: "We are thrilled that our campaign with MTV and the Western Australia tourist board was judged to be worthy of Gold at these important and high profile awards.

"It is proof that our dream of travelling the world, having great adventures and showcasing beautiful and inspirational places can also be a sustainable business."



Alex said: "Of course it’s fun and a dream life but it’s also very hard work because everything we do is aimed at delivering exactly what our clients want.

"We both do the planning, hiring, marketing, creative, production and post production so everything seen is authentic, real and genuine!"

"The award has just made us even more determined to continue building Dream Beach into an international, creative agency producing stimulating and exciting social first content for a generation that values travel, experiences and adventure above everything else.

"But, overall, we want to inspire millennials to do something out of the ordinary!"



The videos produced from the three week campaign exceeded all objectives, achieving the most successful social campaign WA had ever seen.

With more than 2.6 million views across all platforms and an engagement rate of 14%, generating an April to April increase of 26% in flight booking through STA Travel, a 20% increase in Work/Travel packages and 29% boost for activities.