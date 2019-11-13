The Gift People preparing for popular Christmas Fair

The Gift People on Whincup Avenue will host its Christmas Fair later this month.

The Gift People organisation, which is based on Whincup Avenue, will host its Christmas Fair on Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30.

Opening hours on Friday is 1pm to 6pm while Saturday’s event will take place between 10am and 6pm.

In addition to the fair there will be live music from ‘Sister Madly’ who will be performing between 5pm and 8pm. Entry to the concert is just £3.

The Gift People is a creative workshop for people with disabilities. The group creates many different products throughout the year and around Christmas each year it hosts a fair in the premises to sell what has been made to raise money for new projects.

This year any funds raised will go towards a music area.

A spokesman for The Gift People said: “We had a really good turnout last year and we hope that people will support us again.

“Everyone is most welcome to come along and peruse the various stalls.

“Everything is hand made and crafted by people at the group and every penny raised will go towards future projects at The Gift People.

“Last year’s fair managed to bring in enough funds to pay for a new kitchen and this time we are hope to create a new music area at our venue.

“There will be a live band on the Saturday between 5pm and 8pm and we hope residents will come along and join the fun.”