GCSE results joy for Harrogate High School

Students and staff at Harrogate High School are celebrating another successful year of GCSE results today

Charlotte Hughes and Jadan Newby, Year 11.'Charlotte plans to study Maths, Psychology and Physical Education at A-Level.'Jadan plans to study Maths, Psychology and Sociology at A Level.

Charlotte Clarke, acting academy head from September, said: "What a lovely results day! Following our record-breaking A-Level successes, Year 10 and 11 students received well-earned results with many top grades.

"Despite media coverage focusing on stressed students nationally, due to the reformed GCSEs and new grading system, our students commented that detailed preparation had secured their confidence and enhanced their success.

"The hard work and resilience from our students has produced results that have enabled all of them to embark on their planned journey. We wish all our Year 11s every success in the future and look forward to welcoming many back to our Sixth Form when we resume school on September 4. We are also delighted to have accommodated the wishes of parents by increasing our Year 7 intake."

Proud of her glowing results, Year 11 student Tegan Lockyer, said: "I'm so happy, I didn't think this would happen. I'm particularly pleased with my marks in history."

Teagan is off to Leeds Festival to celebrate.