Gathering celebrates school achievements

The Celebration of Achievement evening at the Royal Hall recently provided a wonderful opportunity for Harrogate Grammar School students to demonstrate their many talents and attainments.

Guests at the evening included the deputy mayor, trustees and governors, who were treated to an excellent night’s entertainment.

Jim McHugh, CEO of the Red Kite Learning Trust, awards the prizes at the celebration evening.

Richard Sheriff, executive headteacher, CEO of the Red Kite Learning Trust and President of ASCL, was welcomed as the speaker and he spoke about resilience, failure and the importance of effort and striving hard to be the best version of ourselves that we can possibly be. Jim McHugh, CEO of the Red Kite Learning Trust awarded the prizes.

Two new prizes were awarded this year. The ‘Kevin McAleese Award for Determination in the Face of Adversity’, gifted to the school by former headteacher Mr McAleese, which was awarded to Cameron Osburn.

In addition, The Army Foundation College donated an award for Exemplary Leadership and this was awarded to former head boy George Kendall.

The evening closed with a festive number from the Y13 BTEC band and the full choir, who performed ‘Merry Christmas Everybody’ by Slade.