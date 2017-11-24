Gateways girls team find form in top flight

Gateways Under-17s Ultimate Frisbee squad had another successful nationals tournament this term.

The Harewood team beat the first two teams in their pool by a big margin, and then faced the number one seeds in their final game. After a very tightly fought game, in which Gateways trailed 2-0 initially, the girls emerged as winners by a two goal margin, topping their pool and earning the top ranking going into the knock out stages.

After progressing past the quarter-final opponents comfortably, the semi-final was against a tough, aggressive Air Badgers team.

They trailed 5-2 in the first few minutes but then Charlie Rea Nelson and Isla Murphy shut out players and Lucy Church made numerous intercepts to help level at 5-5. With seconds on the clock, the opposition scored.

“Our opponents went on to win the tournament, which is sign of great things to come,” said a school spokesman.

“We ended the tournament having lost no games by more than a single goal with some convincing performances and improvement in all the players.

“Nadia Ditta, the newest player on the team, was thrilled to have had the experience.”

“We couldn’t be prouder of the team and we are excited to enter with the squad next year.”

The spokesman added: “Our MVP on offence was Hannah Wilson, who controlled our play throughout all the games.

“On defence the MVP was Lucy Church, whose fast intercepts wered vital to our success. The MIP was Sophie Bull, who played with more confidence than ever before.

“Finally, the best play of the day was made by Millie Wright, who managed to drag her foot in the pitch to catch the disc well out of the sideline, eliciting a round of applause from the opponents’ sideline.”