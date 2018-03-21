Gardening expert honoured by RHS

Gardening expert Martin Fish has been honoured by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) at their prestigious annual awards ceremony in London.

RHS President, Sir Nicholas Bacon presented Martin with the Harlow Carr Medal, an annual award given to people who have made a significant contribution to horticulture in the North of England.

Martin has worked in horticulture and gardening since leaving school. He started his career on a parks department and is now a well-known garden writer for several garden publications and gardening expert for BBC Radio York and BBC Radio Nottingham.

On receiving his award Martin said: “I’m delighted and thrilled to be given this award especially as this year marks 40 years since starting work as an apprentice gardener.

“I consider myself very lucky and enjoy nothing more than being able to pass on my experience and gardening knowledge.”

A former President and Show Director of the Harrogate Flower Shows, Martin continues his involvement at many shows across the country, including the Chelsea Flower show, as a senior RHS judge.

He is a vice-chairman of the RHS Tender Ornamental Plant Committee and a member of the RHS Gardens Committee that oversees all the RHS gardens, including Harlow Carr in Harrogate where Martin is one of the Garden Advisors.

Other groups that Martin is associated with include the Great Yorkshire Show, where he is Chairman of the Garden Show Committee, President of the Friends of the Valley Gardens in Harrogate and joint Patron of the Ripon Walled Garden.

Martin and his cookery writer wife Jill, use their garden near Ripon for their work.

“Gardening and horticulture have been good to me and I definitely made the right choice when I left school,” added Martin.

“It’s given me so many interesting and exciting opportunities over the years and I’m pleased that I can give something back to the industry.”