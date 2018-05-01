Gallery: Urban chic wins top honours at Harrogate Flower Show

Top honours in the 2018 Harrogate Spring Flower Show Gardens has gone to Thirsk-based designers, Colour Your Garden.

The Garden of Translucence won a Premier Gold Award and Best in Show with a contemporary design reminding visitors that urban architecture can still be light and translucent. The garden features a series of steel mesh columns, clipped cube and multi-stem evergreen planting, and is animated by bubbling water features.

There were six Gold Awards, including Eden by Yorkshire Garden Designs, Garden of Life by St Michael’s Hospice, and All Characters Great and Small by Horticap. All three Designed to Last gardens, created to showcase solutions for problems growing conditions, also won Gold Awards.

Kirklees Council received a Silver Gilt for their depiction of West Yorkshire’s Mills to Moors, and A New Zealand Story by Haedean-Creation also won Silver Gilt. Students from Askham Bryan College, near York, we awarded Silver for their garden, Tranquil Yorkshire.

Best in Show for Horticultural Trade Displays went to the Scottish nursery Kevock Garden Plants (PP39) for their exhibition of alpine bog and woodland plants. The Rose Society (SS2) won Best in Show for displays in the Special Educational or Scientific Interest category.

Northcliffe Environmental Enterprises received first prize for the new show attraction, Secret Sheds, with a display featuring a typical day on the allotment. Second place went to Askham Bryan College, while the Knaresborough charity, Henshaw’s Arts and Crafts Centre, claimed third.

Here is the list of winners:

2018 Spring Show Gardens - Professional

Silver: Tranquil Yorkshire – Askham Brian College, York

Premier Gold and Best in Show: The Garden of Translucence – Colour Your Garden, Thirsk

Silver Gilt: A New Zealand Story – Hadean-Creation, Skipton

Silver Gilt: Mills to Moors – Kirklees Council, West Yorkshire

Gold: Eden – Yorkshire Garden Designs, Green Hammerton

Community Spirit

Gold: Garden of Life – St Michael’s Hospice, Harrogate

Gold: All Characters Great and Small – Horticap Ltd, Harrogate

Designed to Last

Using three real-life problem gardens in Yorkshire, landscape designer Nick Fryer presents show garden solutions for difficult growing conditions.

Gold: Clay like concrete

Gold: Dark and boggy

Gold: Dry and exposed