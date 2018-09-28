Gallery: Sun sets on ‘record breaking’ year for Nidderdale Show

At least 20,000 people flocked to this year’s Nidderdale Show on Monday, say organisers, with a full day of events including motorbike and quad bike stunt displays, thousands of entries ranging across livestock, produce and more.

With only a brief shower of rain in the afternoon interrupting the sunny weather that lasted across the rest of the day extra numbers are believed to have been drawn in this year.

Celebrating this year’s turnout and his final term as President of The Nidderdale Agricultural Society, Don Leeming said: “We had a very good crowd this year, we think it might even be at least 20,000 people, it could mean a new record for us.

“This is great news for us, it can be expensive to put on the show with the cost of things whether that is the marquees or insurance going up. It has been one of the best shows we have had for a long time, which was helped by the weather and perfect ground conditions - which helped make it such a good day. Walking around the ground on the day and seeing everyone with big smiles on their faces was fantastic to see.

“The quality of the livestock was outstanding, the cattle and sheep were great and while we didn’t have as many pigs there was very good showing. This was my final year as president of the society, and everyone has been telling me this was a definite high note to be leaving it on. It was a great day and the whole experience has been really enjoyable.”