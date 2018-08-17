Gallery - Return of Knaresborough Feva hits the right note

A little bit of rain hasn’t dampened the spirits of feva revellers say organisers celebrating a roaring reception for the return of the 10-day festival.

The festivities officially began last Friday (August 10) with the annual ribbon cutting ceremony in the Market Square marking the start of a wide array of events popping up across the town.

Music filled the air, from Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre’s Urban Beach to the Feva Busk Stop, while poetry, crafts and more were on offer.

Nigel Perry of the Knaresborough Lions and feva Organising Committee said: “Its been very good so far, obviously we had a bit of rain, but it didn’t dampen the spirit of the day.

“What seems to have been really popular was Alehouse Rock and their 60s revitalisation at Henshaws, which did really well.

“There were things going on all day at Henshaws, and it is something which continues to be ever popular.

“They had DJ Rory Hoy performing on Saturday and then there was DJ Trev on the Sunday drawing in quite a lot of people to Henshaws.”

He added: “Everthing has been going so well this year, we are conscious of ticket sales and that has gone even better this year.

“I think there is a good spirit at this time of year. People just seem happier and optimistic.”

Almost 90 events will be held in total across the town over the festival, with upcoming draws including some of the biggest in the feva calendar.

Nigel said: “There is so much more coming up over the rest of the week, we have a large number of workshops that we expect to be well attended.

“The weather has also been fine for the most part and we can always expect the Market Square to be full, with people enjoying things like the magic of Winnie and Warrick, the Knaresborough Mummers and more.

“We also have the biggest annual event in Knaresborough, the picnic, due to draw hundreds of people.

“People get to enjoy a day out with performances from several bands.

“This year is also going to see it coincide with the Lion’s beer festival. We believe they are going to suit each other and that people are going to enjoy a really special day.”

Among the other upcoming events is a performance from Phil Lyons and the New Vintage Band today (August 16) at the Frazer Theatre at 7.30pm, who return after a sell-out performance last year.

Edwina Hayes will also take to the stage at the Urban Beach on Friday, with her take on American Folk at 7.30pm.

For a second time mermaids and pirates will also fill the arts and crafts centre on Saturday, with themed events taking place from 11am.