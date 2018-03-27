Gallery: Marvel’s Superheroes collection unveiled in Harrogate

A new series of Marvel prints signed by pop culture icon Stan Lee have been unveiled in Harrogate.

The Superheroes Collection, made up of six limited edition prints of popular comic book characters, were on display at the Castle Galleries on Parliament Street on Saturday, March 24.

Created in collaboration with Marvel’s fine art publisher, Choice Fine Art, the series includes characters such as Iron Man, Wolverine and Deadpool.

Tony Jalland, gallery manager for Castle Galleries said: “The popularity of superhero films in recent years has created a renewed interest in comic books and our Marvel prints, which have always received unprecedented interest, are now more popular than ever.

“This new release is a chance for fans to get their hands on a piece of comic history, signed by Stan Lee himself.”