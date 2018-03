Just Eat have revealed their top 10 highest rated takeaways in Harrogate.

The online food and delivery service’s list is based on customer reviews from over the past 12 months.

More than 450 customers have backed the current number one takeaway, which has a rating of 5.8. The rating is based on quality, service and delivery time, say Just Eat.

The busiest time for delivery orders across the whole week in Harrogate was also highlighted by the company as Friday, at 7pm.