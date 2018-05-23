Gallery: Hospice charity celebrates superstar volunteers

Saint Michael’s Hospice, Harrogate has marked 30 years of providing care for people living with terminal illness and bereavement with a special tea party for superstar volunteers.

Around 145 volunteers from the hospice care charity enjoyed a full afternoon tea and entertainment at Harrogate’s Crowne Plaza Hotel, who donated the venue and refreshments for the event.

Chief Executive of Saint Michael’s, Tony Collins said: “Saint Michael’s has more than 600 volunteers regularly offering their time, and are involved in almost every aspect of the hospice’s work, supporting local people living with terminal illness and bereavement.

“We are extremely grateful to each and every one of our volunteers for their remarkable contribution to hospice care”