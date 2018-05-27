Gallery: Could you give one of Moorview Rescue’s dogs a forever home?

They have been abandoned, lost their owners and need a second chance, could you give one of these five adorable pups a new home?

Moorview Rescue in Nidderdale is appealing to find new owners for Akeela, Peaches, Kano, Roo and Arnold.

Akeela

Sadly there has been no interest from visitors so far for the three year-old, who needs an experienced owner in a child and pet free home.

Moorview Rescue said : “Akeela is a really lovely girl. She has a very cheeky side and loves toys, treats and fuss. She has really come out in the month she has been here.

“Akeela is lovely on the lead and although her recall isn’t strong she does stay close by off lead.

“She is highly prey driven and is incredibly interested in anything she sees on walks like birds, squirrels sheep and is very reactive to dogs and passing traffic and as a big girl needs a physical match .

“Her ideal home would be a child and pet free home in a semi rural location with an experienced owner.”

Roo

Gentle giant Roo is a three-year-old cross breed.

Moorveiw Rescue said: “He has met lots of dogs over the past week including some very bouncy ones and been amazing.

“Roo seems quite prey driven on walks so we don’t think a home with cats would be suitable. He’s a lovely three year old gentle giant who just needs a second chance.”

Arnold

The five year-old American Bulldog is believed to have been left tied up outside and starved by his last owner.

Moorview Rescue said: “He had been in the pound for around two months before arriving at Moorview and it’s clear he hasn’t had a very good life previously.”

They added: “Since arriving at Moorview he has become a favourite with all the staff and volunteers. His cheeky personality, combined with his gentle nature is lovely. He is still getting comfortable with his new surroundings, but we can see him growing in confidence each day.”

Kano

The three year old cross breed lost his owner six months ago, and was found living in a shed before coming to rescue.

Moorview Rescue said: “He is a happy, funny friendly dog with basic manners who seems dog friendly.”

Peaches

Moorview Rescue said: “She is now an eight month old puppy enjoying her freedom whilst she waits for a new home.”

Visit http://www.moor-viewrescue.co.uk/adoptionforms/ to find out more