Gallery: 25th Nidderdale Walk raises thousands for charity

Walkers Carole Whiles and Kim Woodlands. (1805201AM14)
Walkers Carole Whiles and Kim Woodlands. (1805201AM14)

Organisers of the Nidderdale Walk celebrated the event’s 25th anniversary on Sunday, which to date has raised more than £800,000 for dozens of worthy charities in the Harrogate district.

She said: “It’s great that the event raises so much for small local charities, not just the bigger charities. Harrogate Rotary Club works really hard to make it a success, and I think the fact that it’s been going for so long now, is testament to all of their hard work.

“You get to see such beautiful Nidderdale countryside too, which is a real plus.”

A post on the Rotary Club of Harrogate’s Facebook page reads: “Thank you to everyone who took part. It was good to see so many people on the course. We will have an extra £2,000 plus in our charity account and many charities will have benefited from the exertions of those who took part.”