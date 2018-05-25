Gallery: 25th Nidderdale Walk raises thousands for charity

Organisers of the Nidderdale Walk celebrated the event’s 25th anniversary on Sunday, which to date has raised more than £800,000 for dozens of worthy charities in the Harrogate district.

She said: “It’s great that the event raises so much for small local charities, not just the bigger charities. Harrogate Rotary Club works really hard to make it a success, and I think the fact that it’s been going for so long now, is testament to all of their hard work.

“You get to see such beautiful Nidderdale countryside too, which is a real plus.”

A post on the Rotary Club of Harrogate’s Facebook page reads: “Thank you to everyone who took part. It was good to see so many people on the course. We will have an extra £2,000 plus in our charity account and many charities will have benefited from the exertions of those who took part.”