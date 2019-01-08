Fundraising night in Fettle

Furnish and Fettle held a festive charity evening in their Wetherby store.

The event, along with one in their Harrogate shop, raised £1,030.27 for Candlelighters Children’s Cancer Charity.

Eleanor Goddard, Owner of Furnish and Fettle, said: “Amid all the excitement of getting ready for Christmas, it is important to remember those whose lives aren’t as easy as ours and it was great to be able to help such a wonderful charity.”

Guests were treated to glasses of fizz and the exciting reveal of Christmas windows at each store.

The sum raised was boosted by raffle tickets bought and ten per cent of every sale was donated to Candlelighters.

Amy Harrison, Corporate Fundraiser for Candlelighters added: “We had a wonderful time at Furnish and Fettle in both Wetherby and Harrogate.

“We are so lucky to be supported by them this year and were blown away by the support and generosity of their staff and their customers.

“The money raised will help support families across Yorkshire affected by childhood cancer all year round and we are so thankful.”