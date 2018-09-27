Funding boost to Ripon's Ohana children's charity

The team behind Ripon’s Got Talent have presented a cheque for £400 to the city’s Ohana children’s charity.

The judges selected Ohana as their chosen charity for Ripon’s Got Talent to help raise awareness of the support they provide to Ripon families.

Mike Riches, Ohana Chairman, said: “Donations such as these are the only reason that Ohana can continue to do the work it does and support local families with children with additional needs.

"On behalf of the committee and trustees of Ohana, we would like to thank the organisers, the judges and the contestants for their hard work, their generosity and the sharing of their talents in making the first Ripon’s Got Talent such a success, and for raising money for Ohana."

The organiser of Ripon's Got Talent, Lily Worth, said on behalf of all the judges: "When Ripon's Got Talent got together for a meeting we chose Ohana because they are local charity that not many people know about. So we wanted to publicise them and show others what they do for local families with children who have additional needs.

"And from my point of view, as someone who uses the group, I know they need funds to be able to offer more variety of activities and equipment for their weekly meet ups."

About Ohana

Ohana is a Hawaiian term for family which includes the wider community. In the Disney film ‘Lilo and Stitch’ there was the line “Ohana means family, family means no-one gets left behind”. This embodies the ethos behind Ohana.

Ohana is a local charity which provides support and activities for families with children with additional needs and disabilities. Activities include a Saturday play club, a parent support group, an online community (with over 600 members), a fortnightly swimming group, family trips and inclusive activities during the school holidays. The charity was set up by parents of children with special needs to fill gaps in provision and provide support to families.