Funding boost for Ripon Royal British Legion as city marks centenary year

Ripon's Royal British Legion branch has been given an exciting funding boost by the North Stainley Arts Society.

The Society decided to commemorate the First World War centenary with a special performance of two one act plays, with proceeds generously going to Ripon Royal British Legion's new garden of Remembrance project.

The first play, Call to Remembrance, directed and devised by Wendy and David Richardson, typified the role women played during the war, and the second play was a performance of the popular Blackadder Goes Forth `Goodbyeee.'

A cheque for £400 was presented by North Stainley Arts Society to the Chairman of Ripon Royal British Legion, Jeet Bahadur Sahi, at the site of Ripon's new Remembrance garden - which will be officially opened on Saturday.

The garden, which faces the north side of Ripon Cathedral, adds to the city's extraordinary efforts to mark the First World War centenary.

Ripon residents have been invited to attend the opening of the garden on Saturday, and place crosses in memory of their loved ones. Click here to read more about what's happening on Saturday to mark the special occasion.