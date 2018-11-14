From pickpockets to terrorists: New tactic to fight crime in Harrogate is revealed

Residents and visitors to Harrogate will see an increased police presence in the run up to Christmas as North Yorkshire Police roll out a project to deter a range of criminals from pickpockets to terrorists.

'Major concerns' over Harrogate Convention Centre performance amid budget overspend

Project Servator has already been rolled out in York and Scarborough and is a tactic both highly visible and covert police officers are deployed alongside other resources such as police dogs, Automatic Number Plate Recognition, firearms officers, and CCTV in busy areas such as town centres.

These deployments can pop up at any time with officers specially trained to deter, disrupt and detect a range of crimes.

Police ask that people in the area act as extra eyes and ears, reporting any suspicious behaviour by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Why council is once again looking at plans for Starbucks drive-thru close to busy Harrogate junction

Acting Superintendent John Wilkinson of the County Command area said: “Don’t be surprised or alarmed if you see a heavy police presence in key shopping or tourist areas, these are simply to prevent crime and engage with shoppers, visitors and businesses. If you see us, please stop and say hello.”

You can also report suspicious activity that you believe may be linked to terrorism confidentially on 0800 789 321 or online at the Action Counters Terrorism website www.gov.uk/ACT

Don’t worry that your information may be not be relevant, trust your instincts and report it as any piece of information could be important.