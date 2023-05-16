From Boston Spa to Monaco… Financial planners lace up their boots for mammoth charity challenge

All eight of the team from Berry & Oak are taking part and combined they are aiming to walk 2 million steps in May – roughly 900 miles - the equivalent of walking from Boston Spa to Monaco.

Those behind the incredible feat say they wanted to do something to get fit - but also give something back to the community where they work.

Sarah Elson, Chartered Financial Planner at Berry & Oak, said: “Every year staff from the business take part in a challenge for charity.

Staff from Berry & Oak are hoping to walk 2 million steps in May

"This year, we were wondering what we could do to all be a little more active and make sure we are taking some time out for ourselves.

"A few of the team suggested a step challenge would be a good idea especially as we can all get involved and don’t need to buy any equipment”.

“We’ve all set ourselves an individual target and have a weekly countdown sheet to see how we are getting on.

"Our office is based in Boston Spa, so we are all encouraging each other by getting out together for a walk at lunchtime too, which has been lovely and a good chance to chat.”

“As a business we are always keen to try and support charities that are local to us and in our community. We became aware of WiSE as a team member had family who has benefited from its services. We wanted to fundraise to support the work that WiSE do, but also raise awareness with our clients and connections about how the charity might be able to help someone they know.”

The team hope to raise £1,000, which will go towards enhancing WiSE’s core services.

WISE is a registered charity organisation part funded by Leeds City Council (LCC). Its aim is to improve quality of life for the over 60s by providing community-based activities, information, help and support.

Last year, it was given the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, which is equivalent to an MBE.