Fresh appeal to find Ripon man Gavin Dhont who has been missing for more than a month

The 45-year-old has now been missing for more than a month and was last seen in Ripon on Tuesday December 6.

Mr Dhont is described as of a thin build with short, dark brown hair and is known to have connections to Scarborough.

Extensive searches have taken place over the last few weeks, including the use of police dogs and drones, but with no gain.

Missing man Gavin Dhont, 45. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

Officers are extremely concerned for Mr Dhont’s welfare.

Ed Rogerson, North Yorkshire Police Inspector, said: “We’re really grateful to everyone who has been in touch to support our search and we’re asking the public once again to please keep your eyes peeled for any sightings.

“Every piece of information reported to us is really valuable so do get in touch by calling 101 if you can help.

“We know Gavin enjoys walking in the local area so if you are out and about, please keep Gavin in mind.”

In a statement, Gavin’s dad, Luc, previously appealed for his son to return home safely.

He said: “Gavin if you see or hear this appeal please contact someone. Either call myself or another family member or friend or call the police. We all want to know you are OK and bring you home safely. We are all very worried about you.”