Freedom of Boroughbridge honour for community-minded regiment

The 6 Regiment Royal Logistic Corps will be formally awarded the honour of the Freedom of Boroughbridge at a special all-day event in May.

The Mayor of Boroughbridge, Coun Peter Phillips, invited the regiment to be awarded the prestigious status on behalf of the town council, and a very special freedom of Boroughbridge parade and celebration day on May 7 will recognise the active role that the regiment plays in the life of the community.

In November last year their community centre and memorial garden at Dishforth Airfield was given a £40,000 boost in the Budget to support members of the Armed Forces and their families.

Padre James Harding, who worked hard to help secure the funding, said: “Being given the Freedom of Boroughbridge is really lovely, brilliant news, it’s the fruits of the Regiment’s investment in the community. It very much reflects our hope that our relationship with the community will continue to grow in the year ahead.”

The Mayor said: “We are extremely proud to be giving the regiment this honour - they are a part of this community, and this will really help to cement that relationships.

“The whole idea of the day is to make it more than just a parade, and show people the diversity of the regiment. It will be a fun family day out with lots of things to see and do. It’s been a bit difficult for them coming from Germany to here with personnel changes and unexpected deployments, and I don’t want them to feel isolated. We want to show that the Boroughbridge community is welcoming them with open arms.”

The regiment will march from Coronation Hall and through the town, before arriving at St James Square to take the salute.

Last year more than 600 school children took part in the regiment’s gardening project, and there are high hopes this year for more community projects.