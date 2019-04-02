Free public wifi on stream

Free public WiFi is coming to Wetherby, bringing a stream of benefits for residents, businesses and visitors alike.

The network will offer speeds of up to 1 gigabits per second, which is faster than virtually all home WiFi networks.

This means users can enjoy ultrafast access to the internet via their phones, laptops and computers without running up large bills for data usage.

Depending on device, an HD feature film could be downloaded in less than a minute using the network,‘_wetherbyfreewifi’.

IntechnologyWiFi, the Harrogate-based provider of robust next-generation digital infrastructure, is managing the free public WiFi on behalf of Wetherby Town Council and there is no cost to the taxpayer.

The company is also providing its lifestyle app, Citi-Wise, featuring relevant local content about things to do and see in Wetherby.

The roll-out will support local businesses such as market traders, retailers, food and beverage operators and self-employed entrepreneurs and will encourage visitors to spend more time in the town centre and its attractive open spaces.

A Wetherby Town Council spokesman said: “We are delighted that IntechnologyWiFi is investing in Wetherby to increase our access to the digital economy.

“We appreciate that we have a charming, historic town and we like that, but equally we recognise that technology is always moving forwards and creating new opportunities for business and tourism.

“It’s wonderful that Wetherby will be at the forefront of technology. Free public WiFi will attract more people into our town centre and is a real advantage for us and for local businesses.”

Jamie Coulthard Hullah, director of Sports Telecomms, introduced the opportunity to IntechnologyWiFi.

He said: “WiFi is very important for everyone and so many people rely on it for their day-to-day business and leisure. Free public WiFi in Wetherby will help bring the town together around the centre.”

Natalie Duffield, chief executive of IntechnologyWiFi, said: “Wetherby is a beautiful town with a rich history but internet access has been patchy which can limit opportunities in this digital age.

“We have installed the best available technologies.”

Leeds City Council supported the project.