Free entry to Fountains Abbey - when and how you can get in

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal are giving free entry to National Lottery players on December 5 and 6.

The World Heritage Site is one of hundreds of participating National Lottery-funded visitor attractions across the UK saying thanks to people who have raised money for good causes by buying a lottery ticket.

Any visitor who presents a National Lottery ticket or scratch card on either of these days can come in for free.

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal has received £128,900 for development of the Skell Valley Project, which is a partnership project with the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and will be match-funded by the National Trust, the AONB and its partners.

Sarah France, World Heritage Co-ordinator at Fountains Abbey said: “Thanks to National Lottery players we’ll be able to develop this exciting project which will help make the Skell Valley a greener, healthier and more open place for everyone. You can find out more about the project on our website and we hope lots of people will come and see us next week and enjoy a Christmas day out at Fountains on the house.”

Ros Kerslake, Chief Executive of the Heritage Lottery Fund, said: “December is a wonderful time to experience the UK’s rich, diverse and exciting heritage, which has been transformed by more than £7.8bn National Lottery funding since 1994.

“This is a small gesture of thanks and a way of giving something back to the people who buy tickets.”