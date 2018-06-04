Four men break into Harrogate home while residents sleep

A group of men broke into a home in Harrogate while residents were asleep inside.

The burglary happened between 9am and 9.45am in Hookstone Road on Friday.

Four men forced the front door open to get inside the home, North Yorkshire Police said.

Two people were asleep inside at the time of the break-in.

The burglars then left the back of the home and made off in a dark-coloured BMW.

Police believe nothing was stolen during the offence.

The force has today (Monday) appealed for witnesses to the break-in as they try and establish the full circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 12180096378.