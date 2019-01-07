Four Harrogate district organisations honoured with Masonic New Year grants

Four organisations in the Harrogate District have been honoured with New Year grants from the Freemasons totalling £7,300.

A total of 19 organisations, from North, West and South Yorkshire have received donations ranging from £500 and £5,000 via the Province of Yorkshire West Riding’s Provincial Grand Master’s (PGM) Fund.

Every year this fund – which has been supporting community organisations since 1987 – awards grants totalling £200,000. Nominees are selected by individual Masonic Lodges with grants presented four times a year.

Those in the Harrogate District to benefit from the latest round of grant giving are:

Friends of Bishop Monkton School - a group raising funds for this C of E School, has been given £1,000 towards providing secure fencing around a planned nature area together with a ramp and gate

Friends of Knaresborough Library, which is run by group of volunteers for the benefit of the whole community, have been given £800 to help better equip a special Autistic area in the library specially for youngsters

The PPR Foundation in Ripley, which has a base at Leeds University doing research into brain tumours, has been award a grant of £3,000 towards buying a Semidry Blotter and a laptop computer

Paperworks – which provides educational and vocational training for those with learning/physical disabilities, in Harrogate, has been given £2,500 towards buying a Talking mat and Macbook

David S Pratt, The Provincial Grand Master of the Province of Yorkshire West Riding, said: “As ever it gives me much pride to award these grants to different organisations and charities across our Province.

“They say that charity begins at home, and these recipients, who are all based within our region, have been nominated by either a local lodge or chapter.

“Thanks to the generosity of individual members, we continue to be able to administer these grants on a quarterly basis, and these 19 different organisations are having an excellent start to 2019.”

