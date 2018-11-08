Fountains 10k gives huge funding boost to primary school

This year’s Fountains 10k event has given a huge funding boost to Fountains CE Primary School.

The 10k and fun run in April raised a whopping £10,000, enough to secure an all-weather outdoor play area for reception children, an interactive whiteboard, and other great new facilities for the school.

This year's 10k was a huge success and raised funds for exciting new facilities at the primary school.

The popular community-minded event is well-supported in Grantley and beyond, with organisers priding themselves on raising as much money as possible for the school.

Race director Mark Reed said: “I would like to thank every sponsor of the event, but especially the event’s primary sponsors: Dacre, Son & Hartley, Grantley Hall, Kettlewell Fuels, Mud and Blood, Go Print 3D, Dales Water Services, Time Outdoors and Norton Interiors Ltd.

“I would also like to say a special thanks to Ripon City Band who created a wonderful atmosphere both on the start line and as they created the summit of the ‘Hill of Pain’ for the event.”

Popular demand saw this year’s 10k selling out three months early, despite increasing the field to 450.

The 2019 race on May 19 will increase to 500 runners and see a new fundraising target set for Fountains CE Primary School.

Visit the Fountains 10k website: www.fountains10k.co.uk to find out more about next year’s event, and to see a full list of sponsors.

Email hello@fountains10k.co.uk to get in touch with race director Mark Reed about the 10k and fun run.