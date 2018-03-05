Former Tad Grammar pupil dies in Alps

Tributes have been paid to a former Tadcaster Grammar pupil and skier who fell to his death while saving a friend in the French Alps.

Jordan Waugh, 23, from York, fell from a cliff in the resort of Alpe d’Huez on Saturday February 24.

The accident happened while he was trying to help a friend who had come into difficulties on the mountain.

Jordan was an experienced skier and was working for VIP SKI when the incident happened.

The company confirmed that three of their staff were involved in an accident. One remains in hospital with injuries that aren’t thought to be life threatening while the other was unhurt.

Jordan’s mother Karen released a short statement saying: “The most important thing for us is that Jordan was with his friends. He was skiing, doing what he loved.”

Andy Sturt, Managing Director VIP SKI said: “We are all deeply saddened by this terrible accident. Our efforts are currently concentrated on providing unlimited support and assistance to Jordan’s colleagues and family, to whom we extend our heartfelt sympathies and wholehearted condolences.”

Jordan was said to be a keen sportsman who had aspirations of becoming an officer in the army.

The Foreign Office added: “Following the death of a British national in the French Alps, we are providing consular support to the family.

“We remain in close contact with local authorities.”

Jordan attended All Saints RC School in York and Tadcaster Grammar School before studying at Northumbria University.

His family run two businesses in York, Sotano Charcuterie and Kennedy’s on Little Stonegate.

He was a volunteer coach at City of York Hockey Club.