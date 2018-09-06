Former England footballer to help Harrogate firm reach £50,000 charity target

A former England footballer will start the first of a Harrogate architect firm’s two fundraising cycle rides in aid of Disability Action Yorkshire.

S+SA Architects – which has set an ambitious five year £50,000, fundraising target for the Hornbeam-based charity – is staging both a 50km tomorrow (Friday, September 7) and a 100km sponsored ride on Friday, September 21.

Former England, Everton and Leeds goalkeeper Nigel Martyn, who has close links with Disability Action Yorkshire, will officially start the first ride, which will see riders following a relatively easy route around the District.

S+SA Architects already has a long-standing association with the charity, having already raised in excess of £5,000 of them via a series of fundraising initiatives including a cycle ride last autumn.

S+SA Architects director Mark Fisher said: “We are delighted that Nigel Martyn will be starting our first ride – and hopefully this will encourage Leeds and Everton fans to support us on the day.

“We have decided to stage two rides – one easy and one challenging – but both will start and finish at Disability Action Yorkshire’s Hornbeam Park headquarters.

“Our association with Disability Action Yorkshire goes back more than a decade. This a fabulous organisation and one that was are proud to associate our name with.”

Jackie Snape, Disability Action Yorkshire Chief Executive, said: “We are once again very grateful to Mark and the S+SA Architects team for choosing us as their dedicated charity.

“The on-going support of S+SA Architects means a great deal to us.”