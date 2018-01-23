Formal consultation set to open for Harrogate's Local Plan

Formal consultation is set to open on the blueprint for future housing and employment across the district

Harrogate's Local Plan, which assigns land for more than 16,000 new homes, opens up for comments from this Friday (January 26).

Cabinet Member for Planning, Harrogate Borough Council's Coun Rebecca Burnett, has urged residents to take part in consultation on the planning strategy which she says will help address issues including a lack of affordable homes.

She said:“The local plan is fundamental to Harrogate because it sets out how we will manage future development in our district.

“It will help us tackle several major issues, not least a lack of homes which are affordable to people who want to live, work and raise a family here.

“We also need to grow the district’s economy for the benefit of everyone. I urge as many people as possible to take part in the consultation – especially if you’ve not done so before – and show your support for this crucial plan.”

A draft version of the plan previously received approval at a full session of Council in December, although members of the independent bloc of the council objected to it proceeding further.

The consultation is being run on behalf of the planning inspectorate and currently at the formal stage, with a goal of being adopted by 2019.

It will be submitted for approval by the Secretary of State later this year.

Further details of the Local Plan can be found here, where a further section will open on Friday for comments.