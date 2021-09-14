Football teams raise over £12k in support of tragically bereaved Harrogate parents

Charity match - Harrogate Railway versus Knaresborough Town to raise funds in memory of baby Declan Parkes, and in support of his parents Simon and Zoe Parkes.

The £12,000 donation follows a Harrogate Railway versus Knaresborough Town charity football match to raise funds in memory of baby Declan Parkes, and in support of his parents Simon and Zoe Parkes.

Earlier this year in February, parents Simon and Zoe Parkes, very sadly lost their son Declan, when he was born sleeping at Harrogate Hospital at 40 weeks and four days.

In addition to the support they received from the hospital, they also had additional support from stillbirth charity Sands, who work with grieving families.

Harrogate hospital also provided a ‘cuddle cot’, allowing them to spend precious days with Declan, and as a result of this they decided they wanted to raise additional funds to provide another cuddle cot for the hospital, ensuring other families were provided with this important experience.

Harrogate based charity fundraising company Impulse Decisions stepped in to help the couple, and with both Simon Parkes and friend Tom Hesketh from Impulse Decisions having previously played for Harrogate Railway and Knaresborough Town, they set about arranging a charity football match to take place on on Saturday, August 29.

Involving players from both successful teams and previous managers, the match came together, and was attended by over 450 spectators.

Through a raffle and auction run by Impulse Decisions, more than £12, 000 was raised on the day,

Tom Hesketh, Director of Hospitality Sales at Impulse Decisions said: "The day was a massive success, it was great to get some old faces from both clubs back together and raise money for such a great cause.

"Raising more than £12,000 is a massive achievement for Simon and Zoe and will leave a lasting legacy for little Declan."

Sammy Lambert Business Development Charity and Volunteer Manager said: "I would like to thank everyone who took part and fundraised for this special event to remember Declan. I would especially like to thank Simon and Zoe who chose to raise funds for Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity.

"Declan’s legacy will live on and bring comfort to others during what can only be described as a tragic and devastating time for parents."

The match, played at Knaresborough Town AFC, finished 2-3 to Harrogate Railway, but was played in a great spirits, though the real winners were the charities.

There is still a donation link for people to donate in Declan’s memory.