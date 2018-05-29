Food festival draws crowds

The love of food attracted crowds to the Great British Food Festival at Harewood House last weekend.

Foodie activities and attractionis including cake competitions, a Men Vs Food battle, children’s cookery lessons and real ale and wine bars.

The Great British Food festival at Harewood sat 26th may 2018. open till Banl Holiday Monday'A good audience for the charity sausage eating contest at the Men v Food event

A festival spokesman said: “The Great British Food Festival attracts lots of producers showcasing the best in local, seasonal and speciality food and drink, and it’s a great opportunity to get a real taste of the best of Great British produce - sample, enjoy and buy!”

Chef demos included two from Great British Bake Off 2014 finalist Luis Troyano, Howard Middleton, Sandy Docherty and local chef Steph Moon.

More than 75 different traders were in attendance, among them artisan food producers and street food vendors, with everything from preserves to burgers.

As well as free circus skills for children, love music played throughout the weekend, with local bands taking to the stage.

Pictures by Steve Riding.