Florence Nightingale's lock of hair sold in Summer Fine Sale

A Lock of Florence Nightingale’s Hair sold for £2, 800.

The lock of hair, which is thought to have been cut in 1883 when she was 63 years old, was sold alongside an example of her signature on a clipped piece of paper, a leather-bound copy of the 'Order for the Burial of the Dead' published for her funeral in 1910, and a miniature copy of The Book of Job, inscribed "Harry Verney from Wm Nightingale [Florence's father] Embley April 1862" .

The items had descended through the Verney family from Sir Harry Verney (1801-1894), who married Florence Nightingale's sister Frances Parthenope in 1858.

The joint top lots of the sale, both selling for £14,000, were “Jongleur”, A Bronze of a Racehorse After Isidore Jules Bonheur, and a Chinese Porcelain Jar, probably late 16th century.

'Jongleur', A Bronze of a Racehorse After Isidore Jules Bonheur, sold for £14,000.

The latter was decorated in underglaze blue with the ‘Hundred Boys’ pattern; images of boys at play had been a popular theme in Chinese art since the 12th century, and the ‘Hundred Boys’ pattern was symbolic of progeny, and the Confucian ideas of education and advancement of sons.

Also of note among the Asian art was a Pair of Chinese Porcelain “Dragon” Bowls with Guangxu marks, with provenance from Elizabeth Shield, who was a companion to Lucie Castleman, the daughter of one of the founders of the Rock Island Railroad on her travels in the Far East in the late 1800s and early 1900s (sold for £5,000).

A Chinese Porcelain Vase with Chenghua reign mark but probably Kangxi period (sold for £3,500).

From a Private Collection of English Pottery came a rare circa 1800 Prattware Equestrian Group modelled as a gentleman riding a skewbald horse (sold for £11,000). The rare model was in relatively good condition, with no restoration.

Section of A Prattware Equestrian Group, circa 1800 – sold for £11,000.

From the same collection came a circa 1780 Whieldon-Type Creamware Hare (sold for £2,200), which had once been sold by the noted dealer Jonathan Horne Antiques.

Also with provenance from the same dealer, but being sold by a different vendor, was a Staffordshire Olid Agate Teapot and Cover, circa 1750, which more than doubled the top estimate, selling for £2,500.

A further notable lot in the Ceramics section was a Meissen Porcelain Figure Group, modelled by Friedrich Rentsch (1836-1899) (sold for £3,800).

Rentsch was Professor of Ornamental and Figure Drawing at Dresden’s Royal Saxon Polytechnic and produced architectural sculptures of many buildings in the city as well as designing a small number of models for the nearby Meissen porcelain factory.

Pieces

with provenance continue to excite bidders, and a collection of 19th century terracotta campagna garden urns with provenance from Raby Castle, County Durham sold for a total hammer price of £15,600 for the seven lots.

The top lot was a set of four urns, possibly by Mark H Blanchard, which sold for £3,000.

Unusual clocks were also in demand, with a Limited Edition “Harrisons H1” Type Grasshopper Clock, signed Comitti of London selling for £2,500.

It was one of only 25 made in the second half of the 20th century.

A circa 1890 Unusual Victorian Terrestrial Globe Striking Mantel Clock sold for £1,000, and a Chinoiserie Tavern Wall Timepiece, signed M Hill, Late 18th Century sold for £3,000.

Rugs, carpets and tapestries achieved some good prices, with the top lots going to a Ghom Silk Carpet, Central Iran (sold for £4,800), and a Bukhara Suzani, Central Asia made in the 19th century (sold for £2,800).

Finally, interesting lots of good quality furniture continue to perform well, with the likes of a Fine Regency Rosewood and Brass-Inlaid Library or Centre Table from the early 19th century selling for £4,500, and a George III Carved Mahogany Dining Table, possibly Irish from the third quarter of the 18th century selling for £5,500.

From the previous century was a good Late 17th Century Yew and Walnut Gateleg Dining Table, which sold for £3,500.

The Gillows name, too, attracted bidders, with a Waring and Gillow Ltd. Satinwood, Boxwood and Ebony-Strung Three-Piece Bedroom Suite selling for £4,200.

Full sale results are available online at: www.tennants.co.uk