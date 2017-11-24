Flood alerts issued in North Yorkshire

Flood warnings are in place in North Yorkshire.

These remain in place for the River Swale at Kirby Wiske, the River Ouse at Naburn Lock and in York.

Some flood alerts have also been issued for the River Swale and River Ure in parts of the Yorkshire Dales.

A flood warning means flooding is expected and immediate action is needed. A flood alert means that it is possible and people should be prepared.

The warnings and alerts remain in place after heavy rainfall on Wednesday caused disruption in the Craven district of North Yorkshire.