Flood alert for Lower River Wharfe area
Environment officials have issued a flood warning to people in the Lower River Wharfe area.
Wetherby, Boston Spa, Tadcaster were put on alert this morning after heavy rainfall last night.
“The flood alert for the Lower River Wharfe remains in force due to rising river levels,” said a spokesman at 9.30am.
“This is in response to prolonged rainfall overnight.
“Levels are now peaking in the upper reaches of the catchment and will begin to fall slowly during this morning.
“Some further showers are expected at times today, with weather conditions remaining unsettled for the coming days.”
For a more detailed weather forecast, please see the Met Office www.metoffice.gov.uk.
“Please stay aware of your surroundings and do not put yourself at risk,” said the spokesman.
“We are monitoring the situation closely. This message will be updated by 9pm on Friday December 31 2021, or as the situation develops.”