First sparks of new Knaresborough environmental group

The first sparks in the formation of a community group to help make Knaresborough an environmentally friendly town have been struck.

Saving the Planet by Awareness And Recycling in Knaresborough (SPARKS) held their first official meeting last Friday (January 26), outlining how they plan to approach businesses and support green initiatives in the town.

Originally starting out as an online post on the Facebook page ‘You Know You’re a Knaresboroughian’ one of it’s founding members, Anne Morley, says it now stands at more than 250 members and hopes the momentum will continue.

She said: “We are contacting businesses by letter to find out what they could offer or contribute to help make Knaresborough an environmentally friendly town.”

She added: “We hope that with the information that will be available from the group and the page the community will start to come up with their own ideas for the town too.

“There are already people on the group suggesting a community ‘grow your own’ plot, and having children’s groups share how they are cutting back on items like straws. We want this to be a town effort, where everyone comes together”

As part of the groups push they are aiming to tackle single use plastic items, such as water bottles and coffee cups.

The first meeting also represents another benchmark for the group, as it is the first time they met face to face.

Moving from a purely online community page it is hoped more people will be encouraged to submit or approach the group.

Mrs Morley said: “We hope that by doing this the community can work together, generating a pool of information and support for ideas.”

To contact the group email Knaresboroughsparks@outlook.com