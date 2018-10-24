First look: Spectacular light show to be projected onto Ripon Cathedral for WW1 centenary

A spectacular light show will soon be projected onto Ripon Cathedral as part of the city's incredible efforts to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

More than 50,000 knitted poppies made by residents have been put up around Ripon to line the route for Remembrance this year, and scores of readers say they have never felt prouder to be from Ripon - now, the final preparations are being made for a moving light show that will honour those who served in the First World War from Ripon.

An impression of what the light show will look like at Ripon Cathedral. Credit: THP Production Services and Potion Pictures.

From November 8-10, 6pm to 10pm across the three days, stunning images of poppies and names and photographs of those who served in the war will be beamed onto the front of Ripon Cathedral, as well as silhouette outlines of soldiers and poignant verses of wartime poetry.

Ripon Community Poppy Project, spearheaded by Ripon councillor Stuart Martin and Hazel Barker, secured funding for the ambitious light show project, which has cost around £10,000 in total - including production, hire of equipment, road closures, and funding for a centenary concert at Ripon Cathedral.

The special concert of Remembrance will be held on November 8, 7pm to 9.30pm, with performances by the Dishforth Military Wives Choir, Ripon City Band, and the Ripon Schools Choir.

Tickets for the concert cost £8 and are available from Stuff 4 Offices, Newtons Solicitors, the Sun Parlour Cafe or the Wakeman's House Cafe.

Video preview credit: THP Production Services and Potion Pictures. Light show includes pictures by Ripon Re-Viewed and Ripon Civic Society.