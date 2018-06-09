Firm steps in to save exhibition

Boston Spa business, The Oasis Centre for Human Relations, has stepped in at the eleventh hour to host a summer art exhibition by Yorkshire-based Watermark Gallery after one of its associates was hospitalized in a freak accident.

Benita Treanor, who works at The Oasis off Clifford Road, was set to host the popular art exhibition at her home in Harrogate, when she was hospitalized with her husband and printmaker, Mark Treanor, following a collision outside their house. As a result, the summer exhibition featuring work by over 20 artists and makers, had to be postponed.

But the Oasis Centre will now host the show for two weekends, starting Saturday June 16.

Owner of Watermark Gallery, Liz Hawkes says: “They had no choice but to cancel our exhibition and, together with all our artists and visitors, we wish them a speedy recovery.”

Charlotte Ellerby who manages The Oasis Centre added: “Our centre is very well placed for exhibitions and events and we look forward to seeing the work of so many talented artists on our walls very soon.”

The exhibition, including Yorkshire artists Jake Attree and George Hainsworth will be held on June 16 and 17 and June 22-24, 10am-5pm.