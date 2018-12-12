Firm give cheer to foodbank

Harrogate-based High Street TV has helped spread Christmas cheer to those in need by delivering 250 Parkin cakes and 250 shortbread biscuits to Harrogate District Food Bank. Pictured, from left, Clare Davies, High Street TV, Lucy Steward, Harrogate District Food Bank, Tracy Coleman, High Street TV and Beth Walker, High Street TV.

The Food Bank, based at Life Destiny Church in Harrogate, is part of the Trussel Trust and provides three days’ worth of nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people and families who are referred to them in crisis.

Due to the run up to Christmas December is the busiest month for Food Banks, so High Street TV are really pleased to make this contribution to the people who need help the most.